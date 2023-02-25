Yankees’ Wandy Peralta struggles in spring training outing

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Friday:

Tables turned

After Ron Marinaccio struck out Aaron Judge in live batting practice Monday, Judge returned the favor on Friday when he crushed a home run to center field.

Work in progress

Wandy Peralta threw an inning of live batting practice, but did not have his best command, walking three batters.





Wandy Peralta Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Caught my eye

Watching catching drills in the morning served as a reminder that the Yankees are thin on experienced depth. Beyond Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, Ben Rortvedt is on the 40-man roster, but will miss most of camp because of a shoulder procedure.

With Higashioka leaving soon for the WBC, the Yankees will get a good look at other catchers, including minor leaguers Josh Breaux, Austin Wells (who has missed time with a bruised rib), Rodolfo Duran, Anthony Seigler and Carlos Narvaez. Aaron Boone called it “the best catching depth we’ve had organizationally” since he has been here.

Saturday’s schedule

The Yankees open Grapefruit League play with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Phillies in Clearwater, with Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera and Jasson Dominguez among those scheduled to make the trip.