Yankees’ Wandy Peralta strikes out Pirates’ Tucupita Marcano in 20 seconds

Woah, that was fast.

Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta struck out Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano in just under 20 seconds during Thursday’s spring training game against Pittsburgh.

With two outs left in the second inning and the Yankees up 3-0, Peralta wasted no time on the mound.

The 31-year-old pitcher started Marcano’s at-bat with a quick strike, and subsequently started his windup for his next pitch with 12 seconds still left on the pitch clock. Marcano fouled the pitch off to bring the count to 0-2.

Peralta then finished the inning off with a third strike to punch out Marcano, throwing the pitch with about 10 seconds left to spare on the pitch clock.





New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) pitching in the second inning on March 2, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Peralta’s swift pitching clinic unsurprisingly drew plenty of attention on Twitter.

“Holy crap quickest strikeout in baseball history,” Codify, account dedicated to pitching, remarked Thursday, while another user said, “Don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone work fast this is insane.”

The speedy display from Peralta could be attributed to the newly implemented pitch clock for this upcoming MLB season.





Per the guidelines listed on MLB.com, the pitch timer begins at 15 seconds with the bases empty, whereas it will be listed at 20 seconds with runners on. The rule also speeds up the amount of time batters can take between pitches.

The site also notes how the pitch timer has helped to reduce the duration of games by 25 minutes in the minors last year.

Peralta and the Yankees dominated the Pirates on Thursday, 9-1, and will next host the Tigers on Friday.

Peralta wasn’t the only pro having an impressive outing Thursday. Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, hit a leadoff home run in the game.