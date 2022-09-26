Yankees walked off by Blue Jays, Aaron Judge’s homer drought continues

TORONTO — Getting away from Yankee Stadium didn’t help Aaron Judge in his pursuit of 61 home runs.

Judge will have to wait at least one more day to tie Roger Maris and the Yankees will have to wait at least as long for their first AL East title since 2019.

Judge went homer-less for a sixth consecutive game and the Yankees had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre. The Yankees squandered a scoring chance in the top of the 10th inning and Clarke Schmidt gave up a game-winning RBI single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two out in the bottom of the frame to score automatic runner Cavan Biggio.

In the top of the 10th, Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked with one out and after Jose Trevino struck out, Toronto brought in Tim Mayza and opted to walk Judge intentionally for Anthony Rizzo, who grounded out to end the inning.

The loss kept the Yankees’ magic number of winning the division at two.

Judge, who has played every game since Aug. 3, went 1-for-3 with two walks, a single, and two strikeouts in a much less intense setting than the Yankees played in at the Stadium during their recent homestand.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after his walk-off hit. Getty Images

Aaron Judge went another game without a homer. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Unlike in The Bronx, where the entire sold out Yankee Stadium crowd was locked into every pitch of each Judge at-bat, Judge singled to lead off the game without much fanfare.

Rizzo followed with a double down the right field line to send Judge to third and Judge scored on Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly for the game’s first run.

But with Rizzo on third, Josh Donaldson popped to shallow left and Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the inning.

The Yankees added to their lead with Kiner-Falefa’s two-out solo shot in the second. His fourth home run of the season made it 2-0.

Luis Severino didn’t give up a hit until Bo Bichette led off the bottom of the fourth with a single to right.

Guerrero followed with a hard grounder to shortstop that should have been an easy double play, but Kiner-Falefa couldn’t handle it and then hesitated on the throw to first, so no one was out.

Luis Severino pitches on Monday during the Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

It was generously ruled a hit and Severino then walked Alejandro Kirk to load the bases with no one out for Matt Chapman.

Chapman flied to shallow center, not deep enough to score a run.

But Teoscar Hernandez followed with a blast to center that hit off the wall, just over the glove of a leaping Harrison Bader for a two-run double.

Severino avoided further damage by getting Raimel Tapia to pop out and got Danny Jansen looking. The right-hander left after four innings and 76 pitches with the game tied.

Roger Maris’ family watches from the stands. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Yankees threatened in the sixth with one-out singles by Rizzo and Torres. Donaldson struck out swinging and Stanton was caught looking to end it.

After Cabrera singled, moved to second on a ground out and stole third, he was stranded there on a Trevino comebacker.

With Ron Marinaccio on the mound, Jansen singled up the middle with one out and got to second on Whit Merrifield’s grounder to Kiner-Falefa that he mishandled.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered and fanned George Springer for the second out and Bichette on a comebacker that Loaisiga made a nice play on to finish the inning.