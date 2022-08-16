Yankees vs. Rays MLB picks today: Odds and prediction Tuesday

Commercial Content, 21+



The New York Yankees continued their summer swoon on Monday night, losing 4-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays as -280 favorites behind Gerrit Cole. The Yankees are now 2-8 in their last 10 games, despite the fact that they closed as the favorite eight times in that span.

While nothing has gone particularly well for the Yankees since the All-Star Break, right now the biggest issue is on offense. The league’s best lineup for the first half of the season, the Bombers have gone ice cold of late and were shutout in consecutive games for the first time in six years.



Despite their current malaise, the Yankees are still -172 home favorites on Tuesday night with Nestor Cortes on the mound against Jeffrey Springs.

It’s been an impressive season overall for Springs, who pitched to a 2.56 ERA and 3.21 xFIP in 84.1 innings but has been struggling with his form over the past two months. The 29-year-old has posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over his last 34.1 innings (seven starts), and even though he’s not benefited from much luck in that span, he’s also struggled to keep the ball in the yard, which is an issue at Yankee Stadium.

Springs also isn’t likely to pitch deep into games as he’s completed six innings just four times this season and with the Rays coming off a bullpen game, they could be in a spot of bother should the Yankees touch up their starter.

Like Springs, Nestor Cortes has slowly come back down to earth over the past couple of months after a terrific start to the season. Cortes hasn’t been poor — he owns a respectable 3.88 ERA and 4.24 xFIP over his last 11 outings (58 innings) — but he doesn’t look like the pitcher who was dominating lineups early in the campaign.

Even though you can poke holes in the pitching matchup, Springs and Cortes are both above-average starters this season, with an average offense (Tampa Bay) taking on the ice-cold Yankees. Thus, it’s not that much of a shocker to see the Over/Under currently hanging at 7 runs.

And as tough as it is to swallow, this total does seem like a good opportunity to buy low on a Yankees offense that will come around at some point. The Yankees had plenty of scoring opportunities on Monday night but came up empty. Those chances won’t be left asking for much longer.

Cortes and Springs are effective starters, but neither has much margin for error with a low total in Yankee Stadium.

