Yankees vs. Orioles prediction, picks, odds, probable pitchers

For the first time since April, the New York Yankees are scuffling.

After getting swept by the Houston Astros in Thursday’s double-header, the Yanks are now 3-7 in their last 10 and 14-13 in their last 27.

In the previous five seasons a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles would be just what the doctor ordered for the Bombers to get back on track, but the O’s have taken a huge step forward this season and now find themselves at 46-46 after going 21-11 over their last 32 games in the first half.

At first glance, Friday night’s pitching matchup — which features Jameson Taillon for the Yankees and Tyler Wells for the Orioles — favors the Pinstriples. But looking beyond the name value, it’s actually Wells who enters this contest in stronger form.



Like the rest of the O’s, Wells got out of the gates pretty slowly in 2022. Over his first eight starts of the season the 27-year-old pitched to a 4.41 ERA and opponents were hitting a robust .280 against him.

But since then, Wells has posted a 2.73 ERA and is batting average against dipped to .217. Wells’ 4.63 xFIP over that span suggests he’s been the benefactor of good fortune over his current hot streak, but he’s clearly trending up.

Tyler Wells pitches for the Baltimore Orioles. Getty Images

According to StatCast, Wells ranks in the 71st percentile in average exit velocity, 74th percentile in barrel rate and 68th percentile in xwOBA. On the other side of the equation sits Taillon, who like Wells relies on precision over power to get results.

Unfortunately, that recipe hasn’t been working for the veteran right-hander of late. Over his last five starts, Taillon has struggled to a 7.00 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 27 innings of work. And while his 4.30 xFIP suggests he’s been unlucky in that span, the overall body of work is still concerning when you consider the price you need to lay with Taillon because of the team behind him.

We’ve grown used to seeing big prices on the Orioles when they’ve played the Yankees over the past half-decade, so seeing +135 on Baltimore may not seem all that appealing, even with the O’s at home. But this seems as good a spot as any to back the Orioles, as they’re catching the Yankees in a funk.

Sean Zerillo’s Action Network MLB Model projects Baltimore as a +115 underdog in this game, so the numbers point to the O’s being the value side at Camden Yard on Friday night.

Yankees vs. Orioles pick

Baltimore Orioles +135 — BetMGM