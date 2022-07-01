Yankees vs. Guardians prediction, odds, picks, probable pitchers

After a rare one-game series in Houston, the Yankees will head to Cleveland as they look to bounce back from Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Astros. Gerrit Cole will get the start for New York, while the Guardians will counter with Aaron Civale.

It will undoubtedly be a unique experience for the Yankees as teams aren’t used to traveling into a city for just one game before departing for another.

Nonetheless, here are the projections from an odds perspective and assess whether we can find any value at the current market price.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Yankees vs. Guardians MLB odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Moneyline: NYY (-225) vs. CLE (+180)

Spread: NYY -1.5 (-130) vs. CLE +1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 8.5 (-105) | Under 8.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. Guardians probable pitchers

Gerrit Cole (2.99) vs. Aaron Civale (7.20)

Yankees vs. Guardians prediction

I’m not the biggest fan of Cole, so I often look to fade him more often than not when he starts. And although our ActionLabs database shows that his teams are 159-89 for 9.29 units when he starts, as a Yankee, he’s 34-22 for a loss of -5.42 units.

This season, the Yankees are 11-4 in Cole’s starts, but they only show a profit of 1.05 units thanks to a heavy loss as a -315 favorite. Cole has pitched well to his credit, given his 6-2 mark with a 2.99 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. His advanced metrics are also positive, as evidenced by his 2.83 xFIP and 2.91 xERA.

Gerrit Cole winds up to pitch for the Yankees. Getty Images

Moreover, Cole has had success against this Cleveland lineup. In 82 plate appearances, the Guardians have just a .192 batting average with a .244 wOBA. Unfortunately, given Civale’s inconsistency on the mound this season, Cleveland might need to outslug the Yankees to have any chance to win this game.

Civale carries a 7.20 ERA through nine starts thus far. His biggest problem is the long ball, given his 1.35 HR/9 ratio. While Civale is far from a ground ball pitcher, his flyball rate of 41.9% is a career-high. That could be problematic against a Yankees team that leads the majors with 127 home runs.

New York’s current lineup has 80 plate appearances against Civale. In those meetings, the Yankees have a .284 batting average with a .322 wOBA.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

One thing that worries me about Civale is his velocity. While he’s never a hard thrower, he’s averaging 90.6 mph on his fastball. In his rookie year, his fastball averaged 92.1 mph. Last year, it was down to 91.5 mph.

As a result, there’s been a steady decline in his velocity each year since he entered the league. This season, opposing hitters are making contact on 88.6% of the pitches inside the zone against Civale. That tells me that Civale is struggling to miss bats which is a disastrous combination for someone who’s a flyball pitcher.

Civale does have some noteworthy trends coming into Friday’s matchup. The total is 8-1 to the over when he starts this season. The over is also on a 3-0 run when he faces the Yankees.

Regarding a side, my projections make the Yankees as high as a -241 favorite. But if you’re looking to play this game, I would consider backing them on the runline. New York is a perfect 3-0 when it’s on a one-game losing streak with Cole as a starter.

However, given the Yankees’ unique travel after a one-game series in Cleveland, this spot is only a lean for me.

Yankees vs. Indians pick

Lean Yankees -1.5 RL (-130, BetMGM)