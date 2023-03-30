Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day 2023: Live scores and updates

Opening Day has arrived — and so has Anthony Volpe.

The Yankees start the 2023 season on Thursday afternoon against the Giants, hoping to take the next step after they were swept out of the ALCS by the Astros a season ago.

Volpe is the Yankees’ top prospect and won the shortstop job with an electric spring training — and is the biggest addition from last year’s team.

Gerrit Cole will get the start for the Yankees and will be opposed by stellar Giants righty Logan Webb.

Follow all the action live along with The Post.

What you need to know: