Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Bet on Jameson Taillon

They say it’s your 80th birthday, Paul McCartney. We’re gonna have a good time by switching dugouts and taking a cha-cha-chance with the Yankees.
Don’t let me down, Jameson Taillon.
Both he and the Jays’ Alek Manoah have one loss after 12 starts. Alek’s been great, one-hitting the Orioles for six innings while extending his scoreless streak 12 innings.
Taillon, however, has allowed seven runs in his last nine innings. The Bombers’ lumber has been so productive, it hardly mattered. Streak’s over, Manoah! Let it Be! This Fool on the Hill is taking the Yankees for 10 units.
Canada Dry! Went the Blue Jay Way on Friday night and got our wings clipped. Yankees 12, Jays 3. Yanks hit four homers. The biggest blow? Anthony Rizzo’s grand salami. Ross Stripling was ineffective and the bullpen leaked all night. Loss takes us to +1,312 rockyracoons.