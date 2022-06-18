Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Bet on Jameson Taillon

They say it’s your 80th birthday, Paul McCartney. We’re gonna have a good time by switching dugouts and taking a cha-cha-chance with the Yankees.

Don’t let me down, Jameson Taillon.

Both he and the Jays’ Alek Manoah have one loss after 12 starts. Alek’s been great, one-hitting the Orioles for six innings while extending his scoreless streak 12 innings.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Want to bet on the MLB?

Taillon, however, has allowed seven runs in his last nine innings. The Bombers’ lumber has been so productive, it hardly mattered. Streak’s over, Manoah! Let it Be! This Fool on the Hill is taking the Yankees for 10 units.

Canada Dry! Went the Blue Jay Way on Friday night and got our wings clipped. Yankees 12, Jays 3. Yanks hit four homers. The biggest blow? Anthony Rizzo’s grand salami. Ross Stripling was ineffective and the bullpen leaked all night. Loss takes us to +1,312 rockyracoons.