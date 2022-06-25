Yankees vs. Astros prediction: Go with the underdog

Betting against the Yankees? Against Gerrit Cole? Better chance Alec Baldwin wears that Donald Trump getup on SNL again.
That said, getting the Astros, the second best team (a distant second) in the American League, at +125 is an enticing play.
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply
New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.
A perennial Cy Young candidate, Cole (6-1, 3.14) has lost once in 14 starts and has allowed one run over his last 13 ¹/₃ innings.
Find out more about New York sports betting
The Astros hand the ball to Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07). No Cy numbers for Javier, but no sigh numbers either. He’s given up three runs over his last 11 innings to the Rangers and White Sox.
The Yanks are not the Strangers or the Chisox, but we will back Javier and the road dog Astros for 10 units.
Rafael Devers and Christian Arroyo homered, Nick Pivetta pitched seven strong and the Red Sox doubled up the Guardians 6-3. Winner. Up +1,305 carltonfisks.