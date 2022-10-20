Yankees turn highlight-filled double play against Astros

You could power a small town with the power generated by Gleyber Torres’ windmill.

The Yankees second baseman kick-started an incredible double-play sequence in the bottom of the seventh inning of ALCS Game 2 in Houston, snaring Jose Altuve’s screaming shot up the middle.

Torres flashed the leather while seemingly falling over, made the flip to shortstop Oswald Peraza — who submitted a nifty on-the-move snag-and-tag of second base.

While a spinning Peraza’s toss to first was off-balance and off-target, 2022 Gold Glove finalist Anthony Rizzo was there to dig it out and complete the double play.

The certified web gem helped the Yankees stay in the game — trailing 3-2, late — and kept Altuve hitless in 25 postseason plate appearances thus far.