Yankees trading struggling Joey Gallo to Dodgers

The Yankees are saying goodbye to Joey Gallo.

New York is “close” to a deal to send the struggling outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman.

In return, they will receive Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter, who was ranked as the team’s 15th-best prospect at the start of the season by MLB.com. The trade is pending a review of medical records.

Joey Gallo Getty Images

Joey Gallo reacts after striking out Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Gallo came over to the Yankees in a trade deadline deal last season from the Rangers, and is out the door almost exactly a year after he arrived. The 6-foot-5 slugger has struggled immensely in 2022, holding a .159 batting average with 106 strikeouts in 273 plate appearances.

At-bats have been hard to come by for Gallo, and have only become scarcer after the team traded for Andrew Benintendi last month. Now, he gets a fresh start with the best team in the National League.