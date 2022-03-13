Yankees

Yankees trade Urshela, Sanchez to Twins for Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson

The Yankees’ finally made their first major move of the offseason – and it’s a big one.

The Bombers acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third baseman Josh Donaldson and left-hand hitting catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Gio Urshela late Saturday night, the Yankees announced. The Yankees are taking on all $50 million that Donaldson is owed.

The Yankees made a trade with the Twins on Saturday Night
Getty (3), AP

The move comes a day after manager Aaron Boone said Urshela was the team’s shortstop and ends Sanchez’s tumultuous tenure in The Bronx.

Kiner-Falefa, who is known for his defense and was recently traded from the Rangers to Minnesota, is likely a stop-gap at the position, and Donaldson gives the Yankees a third base to replace Urshela and he could possibly see some time at DH.

