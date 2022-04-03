Yankees trade Joely Rodriguez to Mets for Miguel Castro

The Yankees and Mets have made a trade with each other.

The crosstown rivals swapped relievers Sunday, with the Yankees sending left-hander Joely Rodriguez to Flushing for righty Miguel Castro.

Rodriguez, 30, had a 2.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 19 innings for the Yankees last season after arriving from the Rangers in the Joey Gallo trade.

The Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Mets traded righty Miguel Castro to the Yankees. Corey Sipkin

Castro, 27, had a 3.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings last year for the Mets, who had a need for a lefty in their bullpen.

Mets GM Billy Eppler worked under Yankees GM Brian Cashman for a decade before becoming the Angels general manager in 2015.