Yankees trade Joely Rodriguez to Mets for Miguel Castro

The Yankees and Mets have made a trade with each other.
The crosstown rivals swapped relievers Sunday, with the Yankees sending left-hander Joely Rodriguez to Flushing for righty Miguel Castro.
Rodriguez, 30, had a 2.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 19 innings for the Yankees last season after arriving from the Rangers in the Joey Gallo trade.
Castro, 27, had a 3.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings last year for the Mets, who had a need for a lefty in their bullpen.
Mets GM Billy Eppler worked under Yankees GM Brian Cashman for a decade before becoming the Angels general manager in 2015.