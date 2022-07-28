Yankees trade for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi

Despite still having the best record in the American League, general manager Brian Cashman has gotten to work on remodeling the Yankees.

The first step began Wednesday night, when they acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for three minor league pitchers.

They announced the move shortly after they dropped a second straight to the Mets at Citi Field, 3-2.

Benintendi gives the Yankees another left-handed bat to deploy in the outfield, with Joey Gallo almost certainly heading out of town and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

It comes with the Yankees in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost 10 of their last 15, but still comfortably in first place in the AL East.

Benintendi is making $8.5 million this season.

The Yankees are trading for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Getty Images

One potential hang-up in the trade was the fact Benintendi missed the Royals recent trip to Toronto because he was unvaccinated and the Yankees have three more regular-season games in Toronto and could potentially meet the Blue Jays in the postseason.

According to The Post’s Jon Heyman, Benintendi has told people he will get vaccinated.

The Yankees sent right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way, and left-hander T.J. Sikkema to Kansas City in the move.

“He’s obviously a really good player having an All-Star season,” Aaron Boone said before the move was made official. “He has a track record of success with the Red Sox in their championship run and put together a really good year with the Royals.”

Benintendi has an OPS of .788 in 92 games with Kansas City this season, but has done his real damage against right-handed pitching, with an OPS of .844.

Andrew Benintendi makes a catch against the Angels on July 26, 2022. Getty Images

“He was a sparkplug in Kansas City,” Aaron Judge said. “His bat-to-ball skill and speed [stand out] and he works a good at-bat.”

Prior to the game, Boone was asked if he believed his team needed a spark by Tuesday’s trade deadline, as it did a year ago, when the Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo and Gallo, as well as Clay Holmes.

“The way I look at it, and we talked about it today in the coaches meeting, we have everything here capable of competing with anyone in the league [and] in the world and that’s our focus,’’ Boone said. “If that changes as the days unfold, which inevitably may happen that aids us, great. But our job is to try to get the most out of this group right now. If that’s the case, we’ve shown so far we can win big with this group and that’ll be our expectations moving forward.”

Even with the month of mediocrity — including in Wednesday’s loss in Queens — the Yankees have an 11 ½-game lead over the Blue Jays in the division.

But they’ve shown weaknesses of late, like going 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position against the Mets and leaving 19 men on base in the process.

They remain in the market for rotation and bullpen help and have until Tuesday to do it.