Yankees to face stiff challenge to bring back Anthony Rizzo

Only Aaron Judge had more home runs, as well as a higher slugging percentage and OPS-plus on the Yankees last season than Anthony Rizzo.

And as is the case with Judge, if the first baseman leaves in free agency, the Yankees don’t have a clear replacement for him.

So it’s no surprise general manager Brian Cashman called Rizzo “someone we’d like to retain.”

But there will be a robust market for Rizzo, who opted out of the second year of the two-year, $32 million deal he signed with the Yankees prior to this season and is expected to reject the Yankees qualifying offer, worth $19.65 million, by the deadline Tuesday.

Despite being plagued by back issues in the second half, Rizzo tied a career-high, matched three other times, with 32 homers.

Rizzo hit better at Yankee Stadium than on the road and emerged as one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse, along with Judge.

Anthony Rizzo is expected to have a robust free agent market. USA TODAY Sports

Still, there are several teams that could also use a left-handed power hitter who plays a solid first base, even if the defensive metrics indicate otherwise.

If another team signs Rizzo, it would have to give up draft-pick compensation to the Yankees.

Among the teams in need of a first baseman are the Astros.

The defending World Series champions’ situation became more complicated with the departure on Friday of general manager James Click.

Before leaving the organization after rejecting a one-year contract offer from team owner Jim Crane, Click was at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas and called first base “a priority position for us.”

Regardless of who takes over for Click, that will likely remain the case, since Yuli Gurriel is a free agent, as is Trey Mancini, who took over at first during the World Series after Gurriel was injured.

The Giants, believed to be among the top threats for Judge if he doesn’t stay in New York, could also go after Rizzo, now that Brandon Belt is a free agent.

The White Sox are another potential landing spot for Rizzo, who spent nine-plus seasons on the other side of Chicago with the Cubs before his 2021 trade to the Yankees.

Jose Abreu is also a free agent, leaving the White Sox without an answer at the spot and general manager Rick Hahn, while not addressing the possibility of Rizzo directly, said he’s “pro left-handed slug.”

So are the Yankees, although they haven’t had much of it lately.

In the playoffs, Rizzo and Harrison Bader were the only Yankees to provide any offense. Rizzo finished with a .984 OPS in nine games, behind just Bader’s 1.262.

If Rizzo can stay healthy, he may be even more valuable next season, when a ban on shifts will be enforced.

Anthony Rizzo emerged as a leader in the Yankees clubhouse. Getty Images

According to Baseballsavant.com, Rizzo faced a shift 82.6 percent of the time. On the Yankees, only Aaron Hicks (92.6 percent from the left side), Joey Gallo (since departed) and Matt Carpenter faced shifts more frequently.

If Rizzo departs, DJ LeMahieu may move to first, but the Yankees have other infield spots to sort out, including the future of Gleyber Torres at second base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (or a prospect such as Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe) at shortstop and Josh Donaldson and his $27 million at third.