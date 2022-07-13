Yankees stunned by Reds after Clay Holmes’ rare meltdown

Clay Holmes has been so automatic this season that when he was handed a three-run lead in the ninth inning Tuesday night, the busses would have been smart to start warming up.

Instead, the freshly named All-Star closer never found his command, throwing the Yankees’ win away like he did with a few pitches to the backstop.

The Reds did what no other team had this season, scoring four runs off Holmes in the ninth inning to stun the Yankees, handing them a 4-3 loss and only their second three-game losing streak of the season.

In a rare clunker, Holmes allowed more runs on Tuesday than he had in his first 39 ¹/₃ innings of the season combined (three).

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes reacts as he walks off the field after being pulled from the game during the ninth inning. Robert Sabo/New York Post

Reds’ Jonathan India hits the game-winning two-run single in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 4-3 loss. AP

Entering the game with a 3-0 lead, Holmes faced five batters and retired none, loading the bases on a walk, single and hit-by-pitch before letting two runs in on another single and hit-by-pitch. Aaron Boone then yanked him for Wandy Peralta, who nearly pulled off an escape act that would have taken Holmes off the hook.

Peralta got Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel to ground into fielder’s choices — on the latter, Josh Donaldson might have had a chance at a game-ending double play but threw home to take the sure out.

The Reds (33-54) took advantage, as Jonathan India came up next and lofted a two-run single to right-center field to give his team the lead.

Holmes’ off night wasted seven shutout innings from Gerrit Cole, who struck out 11 and looked to get the Yankees (61-26) back on track after back-to-back losses to the Red Sox over the weekend.

The Yankees wasted Gerrit Cole’s seven-inning scoreless gem. Robert Sabo

The Yankees had a base runner in every inning but couldn’t muster more than three runs.

Gleyber Torres provided most of the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs. It marked his sixth multi-hit effort over his last eight games, this one coming out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup on a night when Aaron Judge rested. Torres improved to batting .425 (17-for-40) with a 1.050 OPS in 10 games since getting a cortisone shot in his inflamed right wrist.

The second baseman was also strong defensively, making a fine sliding play to his left, spinning and throwing out Nick Senzel at first in the fifth inning.

Anthony Rizzo belts a two-run single in the Yankees’ loss. Robert Sabo

Before Holmes’ shaky ninth, the only area of concern for the Yankees had been Aaron Hicks, who left the game in the third inning after fouling a ball off his right shin. The Yankees said the outfielder had a right shin contusion and that X-rays were negative.

The Yankees pounced on the Reds, who entered the night with the third-worst record in baseball despite just having swept the Rays. DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with a single, Torres followed with a double ripped into the gap and both came around to score on Anthony Rizzo’s lined single up the middle for the 2-0 lead.

The Yankees added to their lead in the third inning with a little help from some slippery grass in center field. Torres and Rizzo drew back-to-back walks to lead off the frame before Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft recorded the first out. He appeared to have the second moments later, when Josh Donaldson hit a fly ball to center field. But Senzel slipped on the grass, allowing the ball to fall just in front of him for a single that scored Torres for the 3-0 Yankees lead.