Yankees’ stellar starting rotation showing signs of cracking

HOUSTON — The Yankees’ sterling first half was built largely on the effectiveness and health of their starting rotation — both of which showed some signs of cracking as the All-Star break approached: Luis Severino was placed on the injured list with a strained lat and Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes turned in some shaky outings.

The Yankees will look to right themselves this weekend, with Taillon getting an extra day of rest and starting in Baltimore on Friday. After Gerrit Cole takes the mound Saturday, Cortes will make his first start Sunday since his All-Star Game appearance.

Severino, however, is still not throwing. He remains in the shutdown part of his lat rehab, though the Yankees are confident the injury is not nearly as serious as the lat strain that cost him most of the 2019 season.

The rotation ended the first half with a 3.20 ERA, which, according to Elias Sports Bureau, matched the Yankees’ lowest at the break since 1973.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts on the mound as Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds the bases on a home run. Robert Sabo/New York Post

They got some depth back on Thursday, with the return of Domingo German, who had been out with right shoulder impingement. He started the nightcap of a split doubleheader against the Astros after the Yankees lost the opener, 3-2.

To make room on the roster for German, Ryan Weber was designated for assignment.

Clarke Schmidt and JP Sears could also make starts in the second half, but the uncertainty is among the reasons the Yankees are one of many teams interested in Reds right-hander Luis Castillo, who is almost certain to be traded by the Aug. 2 deadline.

After playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Aaron Judge started both games of the doubleheader at designated hitter.

He was hit by a pitch in the opener, but remained in the game.

DJ LeMahieu celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run in the first game of a doubleheader against the Astros. AP

Judge also made a run at his MLB-leading 34th home run in the first game of the second half, but it only made it to the warning track in center.

His 33 homers matched Roger Maris’ franchise record for most home runs before the All-Star break.

Ron Marinaccio is expected to make another rehab appearance on Friday, this time for Double-A Somerset. Manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander could return to the Yankees’ bullpen as soon as this weekend in Baltimore.

Prior to his IL stint for right shoulder inflammation, Marinaccio had a 13-game scoreless stretch. During that run, which followed nearly a month at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he allowed just one hit and eight walks in 15 ¹/₃ innings, while striking out 17.

With a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning in the first game on Thursday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to eight games. He’s 9-for-27 with three doubles, eight RBIs, a hit by pitch and just two strikeouts in that stretch, but he doesn’t have any walks.

Albert Abreu’s turnaround continued Thursday, when he retired all five batters he faced in the first game. He has allowed just 12 base runners in 12 ¹/₃ innings, with just three walks, after struggling with his command throughout his career.

Abreu returned to the Yankees after they claimed him on waivers from Kansas City. He was traded to Texas during the spring for Jose Trevino, in part because he’s out of minor league options.