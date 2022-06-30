Yankees starting to look for an outfielder

The Yankees are starting to look at the trade market for an outfielder — no great surprise considering the offensive struggles of Aaron Hicks and especially Joey Gallo.

Juan Soto would top any big-market team’s outfield wish list, but he remains extremely unlikely to be available, and Bryan Reynolds, whom the Yankees have tried for before, is only slightly more likely to hit the market. In an extreme sellers’ market, the Royals’ Andrew Benintendi, the Orioles’ Anthony Santander and the Cubs’ Ian Happ might fit best, with the added bonus that all are left-handed or switch hitters. Benintendi will be a free agent after this season while Santander (free agent after 2024) and Happ (free agent after 2023) won’t be and thus uncertain to be dealt.

The surprising Orioles are seen as reluctant to send an early sell message to fans/players by trading non free agents early, and while they’d have to be blown away to deal outfield stars Cedric Mullins or Austin Hays, word is they’d consider a Santander trade. The Diamondbacks’ David Peralta and the Tigers’ Robbie Grossman are other outfield trade candidates.

The Yankees love Gallo’s defense/athleticism, but he hadn’t had a hit in a week through Wednesday. While a rival GM suggested he’s “untradeable,” some who know him are wondering whether New York is the right spot for him …

Ian Happ, Anthony Santander and Andrew Benintendi are potential outfield trade market targets for the Yankees. AP; Getty Images (2)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on The Post podcast “The Show” that while the Dodgers aren’t “clicking” yet, he isn’t backing down from his World Series guarantee.

With all their pitching injuries/issues, LA will seek a starter.

The A’s Frankie Montas, who’s “sure to be traded,” and the Reds’ Luis Castillo are considered the top two starters on the market. The next most likely A’s player to go is Sean Murphy, mostly because they have top catching prospect Ryan Langeliers.

“Everyone wants [D’backs starter] Zac Gallen,” but he remains unlikely to be dealt.

The Padres are looking for “more bat than arm,” though they will check on everyone.

The Rays, Astros, Red Sox are also in the market for offensive upgrades.

Houston could look at center field and catcher. But the way batting champion Yuli Gurriel is going, they may consider first base.

Orioles All-Star caliber closer Jorge Lopez is getting lots of hits, as is Dillon Tate.

The hope is Bryce Harper could be back in 4-6 weeks after thumb surgery (though the official estimate is 6-8).

Fernando Tatis Jr. told Robert Murray of FanSided he’s “moving forward.” I hear he latest estimate is mid-July to early August.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. had a very good throwing session at Yankee Stadium and said he could be back from a forearm injury in August. The Astros are scary as is, with Christian Javier and Jose Urquidy, their Nos. 4 and 5, limiting the Yankees to no hits.

Stephen Strasburg has a nerve issue and will be out awhile though there’s no talk yet he needs to redo his thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

The surprising Rangers are said more likely to add than subtract for now.