Yankees star out at least a month

The Yankees may have to make do without Giancarlo Stanton for at least a month.

Stanton’s MRI on Sunday revealed a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, The Post confirmed, with the initial estimate being a four-to-six week recovery period.

Stanton suffered the injury while decelerating into second base on a double in Saturday’s win over the Twins, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Even before the Yankees sent Stanton for testing, the slugger already knew he “definitely” needed an IL stint, according to Boone.

Losing Stanton to the IL early in the season is not a new experience for the Yankees — this marks his seventh IL stint since the beginning of 2019 — though it remains a blow nonetheless, especially after Stanton came out of the gates crushing the ball.

While Stanton is sidelined, the Yankees will likely rotate a number of players through the open DH spot, trying to take advantage of the increased flexibility while mixing and matching hitters.





Giancarlo Stanton during Saturday’s Yankees win over the Twins. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

With Josh Donaldson set to return from the IL (because of his own hamstring strain, though a less severe one) as soon as Wednesday, the Yankees will once again have a glut of infielders, now with the DH open to help get each of them regular at-bats.

Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres figure to see occasional games as DH, while Willie Calhoun — a left-handed bat who hit well in spring and appears to have a fan in Boone — Franchy Cordero and possibly Aaron Hicks also stand to benefit from the extra at-bats up for grabs.

“It’s a blow when Giancarlo’s not in the lineup,” Boone said Sunday. “But, that being said … I do feel like we can mix and match and get it done. And we’ll have to. It’ll require some more guys to step up and play some different roles. Calhoun’s going to get some at-bats against righties in that DH spot. Franchy’s obviously stepped up here for us early in the season. Hicksy’s gotta play a role. So we’ll mix and match.”





Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to miss four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury. Michelle Farsi for the NY Post

After having to designate Colten Brewer for assignment on Friday because they were short in the bullpen, the Yankees outrighted the reliever off the roster on Monday and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.