Yankees spring training has high stakes for these prospects

As the Yankees descend upon Tampa, spirits are high. Pitchers and catchers officially report today, though plenty arrived early. On Tuesday, Gerrit Cole was shagging fly balls. Aaron Judge was trying out a first baseman’s mitt. The sun and smiles are out because no one enters spring training in a slump, and most players are as healthy as they are going to be.

But there is some added early pressure for a few who know this could be their final spring training — at least with the Yankees.

Front-office and coaching eyes will be glued to those who no longer can be sent to the minors. If, say, Ron Marinaccio has a rough spring, the Yankees can open the season with the righty reliever pitching for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and call him up when a need arises or when Marinaccio excels.

But they cannot do the same with a trio of players who need to make the Opening Day roster or likely face being designated for assignment, which would make them available to other clubs. Options are called “options” for a reason, and after enough service time in the major leagues, those options run out.

For these three Yankees, every at-bat or pitch will matter in a spring of otherwise meaningless exhibitions. They might not be contending for starting jobs, but they are trying to prove they are worth keeping around.

Deivi García: What happened to “Little Pedro?” The Yankees will have to find out if they envision keeping him.





Once compared to Pedro Martinez, Deivi Garcia has struggled so much over the past two seasons that he found himself demoted to Double-A in 2022. Getty Images

Just a few years ago, García was a terrific prospect earning comparisons to Pedro Martinez, his childhood idol, both in stature (García is just 5-foot-9), heritage (a Dominican Republic native) and in ability. He burst on the major league scene in 2020 at just 21 years old, and shut down the Mets for six excellent, scoreless innings. He earned enough trust to start a postseason game (though as an opener in a gambit that failed), but he looked like a major piece of the Yankees’ rotation for the next decade.

Instead, that ALDS Game 2 loss to the Rays began a downward spiral.

García was a mess in 2021, when he made just two poor major league starts and was a disaster in Triple-A, where he pitched to a 6.85 ERA and walked 68 in 90 ⅔ innings. García followed up one clunker of a season with another, his stock plunging so low last year that he was demoted to Double-A Somerset. García finished his season as a multi-inning reliever in Triple-A, never sniffing the big leagues.

The Yankees need to help the 23-year-old rediscover his 12-6 curveball and deceptively hard fastball if they want to hold onto him. If he rebounds, García could be viewed as a swingman, and Frankie Montas missing at least the first month of the season opens up one rotation spot, though Domingo German — who also does not have any options remaining — likely has the inside track.

If the Yankees don’t cure García this spring training, they might lose a former phenom for nothing.

Estevan Florial: Florial was the club’s No. 1 prospect in 2019, when he was viewed as the Yankees’ toolsy center fielder of the future with a cannon of an arm, quick feet and a powerful bat.





Estevan Florial was once tabbed as the Yankees’ center fielder of the future, but has struggled to hit at the big-league level. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Four years later, the arm, legs and bat are still intact, but the tools have translated to 63 career major league plate appearances and a .185 average.

Florial has dealt with various injuries that have damaged his development, as did the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. The breakthrough has never come for a player who still struggles to make contact: In those 63 plate appearances, he has struck out one-third of the time (21), a problem that has persisted in the minors, too.

All hope is not lost, though. Florial put together his best Triple-A season last year, when he struck out too much, but slashed .283/.368/.481 in 101 games, which could set him up for a solid spring training and Opening Day roster spot.

The Yankees notably did not add a third everyday outfielder alongside Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge, opening up left field for likely Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera — unless Florial makes a bid to enter the conversation. Cabrera has two more years of options and thus can be shuffled up and down, so the Yankees would prefer for Florial to win an April backup spot.

Albert Abreu: Last year was Abreu’s spring of reckoning, too. The Yankees, looking for added flexibility and a catcher, traded the option-less righty to the Rangers on April 2 in the swap that brought back Jose Trevino, who emerged as an All-Star.





The Yankees traded Albert Abreu last April only to reunite midseason and use him out of the bullpen in 22 games. Getty Images

Abreu pitched in seven games with Texas before he was designated for assignment and then traded to the Royals. He lasted four games with Kansas City before another DFA, and the Yankees claimed him back off waivers and found an effective reliever.

The 27-year-old was solid (3.16 ERA) in 22 games with the team that originally signed him and showed enough that he survived the entire offseason on the 40-man roster. The Yankees retained Abreu while Chad Green and Zack Britton walked in free agency and Lucas Luetge was DFA’d and traded to the Braves.

Still, there will be increased bullpen competition: Righties Jhony Brito and Jimmy Cordero and lefty Matt Krook were added to the 40-man roster.

Luis Gil*: Note the asterisk. He might be attending his final spring training with the Yankees, but Gil is not yet competing for a job.

The young righty underwent Tommy John surgery last May and will be shelved until at least midseason (and likely later than that). Gil, another former top prospect who has just seven career starts and is now 24 years old, is also out of options, which will complicate his Yankees future.

Whenever he is ready to begin a rehab assignment, Gil will have 60 days to move through the minors before the Yankees are forced to call him up — or, if he is not ready, they could be forced into a DFA or trade.

Today’s back page





New York Post

Read more:

🏀 ‘Three years of malfeasance’: Inside the demise of the Nets’ dysfunctional superteam

🏀 Jalen Brunson could already be Knicks’ best free-agent signing ever

⚾ HEYMAN: Mets’ biggest Opening Day conundrum isn’t even a problem

Out of sight, not out of mind

The dissolution of the Nets has created several fascinating teams for New York basketball fans to track. Kevin Durant (MCL strain) is still at least a week away from debuting with the Suns, but the first look at Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks has been exactly as advertised: enormously gifted and enormously flawed.





The Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pairing with the Mavericks has been as explosive on offense as they have been porous on defense. USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks are 0-2 in their first games with Irving and Luka Dončić in the most talented backcourt in the game. Both losses have been tight — Saturday’s in Sacramento required overtime, and Monday’s against the Timberwolves was a three-point nail-biter — but the fashion has mattered more than the final score.

In two games, Dončić (30 points per game) and Irving (32) have scored 124 total points before they even know how to play with each other. In the closing minute of Monday’s defeat, down three and seeking a bucket, they played catch with each other and deferred taking the big shot until Irving turned it over. They will learn how the other excels and raise the offensive ceiling for a team that has averaged 124.5 points in its first two games with this pair of stars.

But they also have surrendered 257 points in the two games. What had been one of the worst defenses in the NBA prior to the trade deadline subtracted its best defender (Dorian Finney-Smith) and a tall, long guard (Spencer Dinwiddie) and added the 6-foot-2 Irving, who is limited defensively both in length and often in effort.

“We’re here to outscore people,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters after Monday’s loss. “People come to see the points, not 80-80. We’re here to score. This is the new NBA.”

Maybe. But usually in the playoffs, when defenses sharpen, offensive dynamos disappear without another way to win.

The Nets’ experiment ended, and the Mavericks’ has begun: Can they outscore every team in the league and forget about the other side of the court?

When in doubt, blame the media





No matter what team Aaron Rodgers chooses after emerging from his darkness retreat, it’s safe to assume he will find a way to criticize the media coverage of his decision. Getty Images

The most publicized isolation retreat in human history will be later than we thought.

A combative Aaron Rodgers blasted “the fake news” and NFL insiders who “don’t know s–t” after an NFL.com report on Sunday stated his four-day hideout in darkness would begin Monday.

No, Rodgers said with frustration on the “Pat McAfee Show”: His stay in isolation won’t begin until late this week.

“It’s the classic media trying to be first, not trying to be right,” said Rodgers, who insisted no one in his “inner circle” speaks to the media. “The problem is, there’s a slippery slope.”

Rodgers insisted the date for his alone time has been scheduled for four months. If he is correct and did not recently adjust the timing, the report would have been wrong by a few days. It is unclear why this would so infuriate Rodgers, but maybe it is beginning to make sense why he feels the need to be alone with nothing but his own thoughts.

After Rodgers enters the darkness, he could emerge seeing the green light of the Jets, who already have begun trade talks with the Packers, The Post’s Brian Costello reported.

If Rodgers does end up replacing Zach Wilson and Mike White, get ready for a new rant about something irking him just about every week.