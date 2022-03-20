Yankees signing ex-Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez

The Yankees are signing a former Astro. Just not the one their fans may have initially hoped for.

Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. He’ll make $1.15 million if he’s on the major league roster.

Gonzalez, 33, was part of the 2017 Astros World Series team that was found to have cheated by illegally stealing signs.

Carlos Correa, one of the top free agents this offseason who was also a member of those cheating Astros, signed a three-year, $105 million deal with the Twins on Saturday.

Gonzalez spent his first seven seasons with the Astros before playing two years with the Twins. He signed with the Red Sox before the 2021 season and was released in August before rejoining the Astros. He hit .199 with five home runs in 91 games last year.

The Yankees have signed former Astro Marwin Gonzalez to a minor league contract. Getty Images

Gonzalez’s best offensive season came in 2017 when he hit .303 with 23 home runs and 90 RBIs. He has played all over the infield and in the corner outfield positions.