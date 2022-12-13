Yankees sign James Norwood to minor league contract

The Yankees are bringing a local kid back to The Bronx.

James Norwood, a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who graduated from All Hallows HS a couple of blocks from Yankee Stadium, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, according to YES Network’s Jack Curry.

The 28-year-old appeared in 20 games for the Phillies in 2022, recording an 8.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 ⅓ innings, before he was traded to the Red Sox in June. He did not make a major league appearance for Boston, posting a 4.87 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 ⅓ innings for Triple-A Worcester.

Norwood, whom The Post named its All-Bronx Player of the Year in 2011 for his performance at All Hallows, was selected by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2014 draft out of St. Louis University.

James Norwood pitches for the Phillies against the Marlins on April 14, 2022. Getty Images

James Norwood pitching for All Hallows High School in 2011. Denis Gostev

After reaching the majors for the first time in 2018, Norwood made 23 relief appearances over three years for the Cubs, pitching to a 4.50 ERA. He then pitched five shutout innings across five appearances for the Padres in 2021.