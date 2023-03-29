Yankees sign Franchy Cordero in Opening Day roster twist

The Yankees are bringing in an outside reinforcement to finish off their bench.

Franchy Cordero agreed to a major league split contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed, putting the left-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman in line to fill the final bench spot on their Opening Day roster.

The addition of Cordero, 28, could allow the Yankees to move Estevan Florial (who is out of options) in a deal for a bullpen arm, with one relief spot left up for grabs on the roster.

The Yankees signed Franchy Cordero before Opening Day. USA TODAY Sports

Cordero spent the spring with the Orioles, hitting .413 with a 1.099 OPS before being released on Monday.

His last two years in the big leagues came with the Red Sox, during which he hit .209 with nine home runs and a .629 OPS across 132 games.