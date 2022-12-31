Yankees sign former Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun

The Yankees and outfielder Willie Calhoun have agreed to terms on a non-roster deal, according to MLN Network’s Mark Feinsand. Callhoun will be invited to major league camp.

The move is easy to look past, but the 28-year-old Calhoun was a highly regarded prospect when coming through the Texas Rangers’ farm system. He played six years with the Rangers before being cut and signing with the San Francisco Giants in 2022.

Former Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun is signing a minor league deal with the Yankees. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In his best season in 2019, Calhoun posted a .269/.323/.524 slashline with 21 home runs and 48 RBIs. He also was the final out of Corey Kluber’s no hitter for the Yankees in 2021.

The Yankees have Aaron Judge to play right field and Harrison Bader slotted into center. If Calhoun impresses in camp, he could win the starting left field spot with the departure of Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Hicks’ struggles last year. Even if he doesn’t win the starting spot, he can be a serviceable fourth outfielder for the team.

This isn’t an eye-popping move for the Yankees, but the little moves like these only bring upside to the team. Perhaps Calhoun can have a similar effect that Matt Carpenter had in 2022.