Yankees sign former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees have added a veteran infielder to help at a time when they are facing health issues.

The club signed Matt Carpenter on Thursday and added him to the active roster ahead of a game against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

The 36-year-old Carpenter, a left-handed hitter who played 11 seasons for the Cardinals, can play third base, second base and first base.

The Yankees’ infield is currently without third baseman Josh Donaldson (COVID IL), while DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with a wrist issue that required a cortisone shot, though manager Aaron Boone hoped he could return to the lineup by Friday. Giancarlo Stanton is also on the injured list with ankle inflammation.

In 130 games last season, Carpenter, a three-time All-Star, hit .169 with a .581 OPS.

Matt Carpenter spent 11 seasons with the Cardinals. Getty Images

The Yankees also called up former top prospect Manny Banuelos, selecting his contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The left-hander will provide depth in the bullpen, where the Yankees have recently lost Chad Green, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga to the IL.

Carpenter had been playing for the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, batting .275 with a .991 OPS, before requesting his release last week.