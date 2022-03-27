Yankees sign former All-Star Shelby Miller

TAMPA — The Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league deal on Sunday, with an invitation to major league camp. The 31-year-old was an All-Star with the Braves in 2015, when he pitched 205 ⅓ innings, but he’s had little success since.

Most recently, the former first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2009 split last season between the Triple-A and the majors with the Cubs and Pirates.

The Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller on Sunday. Getty Images

He had a 9.24 ERA in 12 ⅔ innings with Chicago and Pittsburgh.