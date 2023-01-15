Yankees sign Cuban prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. 

The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. 

He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. 

Yankees GM Brian Cashman
The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. 

Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. 

While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.