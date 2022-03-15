Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is where he always wanted to be

TAMPA – Isiah Kiner-Falefa arrived at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday as a member of his third different team and in his third different city in three days. But after the whirlwind of getting traded from the Rangers to the Twins, then the Twins to the Yankees, he believes he is right where he always wanted to be.

The new Yankees shortstop is still getting his bearings and introducing himself to his new teammates, but his excitement hasn’t waned amidst all the chaos.

“Growing up, this was my favorite team,” Kiner-Falefa said Tuesday morning in the Yankees clubhouse. “I didn’t tell any other teams that; that’s a red flag if you go in another clubhouse and say you want to be a Yankee. I just put my head down and worked hard. I’m proud of myself for getting myself the opportunity to even be here. I don’t think I’ve ever played one position two years in a row with the Rangers. Now I have a great opportunity and I can’t wait.”

A Gold Glove third baseman in 2020, Kiner-Falefa started 156 games at shortstop last year for the Rangers, who then signed former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and former Blue Jays and All Star second baseman Marcus Semien in the offseason. Kiner-Falefa saw the writing on the wall, though he said the Rangers still called him two days before he got to their camp in Surprise, Ariz., and told him he would be their starting third baseman.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 10 defensive runs saved were third-best among American League shortstops last season. John Raoux

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (right) with Josh Donaldson at Yankees spring training. AP

Instead, the Rangers traded him to the Twins on Saturday. The Yankees, who had been linked to Kiner-Falefa for much of the offseason, kept pursuing him and landed him on Sunday night in a blockbuster deal that also brought Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx, with Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota.

Kiner-Falefa had barely gotten to the Twins’ camp in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, when he got word it was time to pack up again.

“It was kind of funny because I had first day of school two days in a row,” he said.

Kiner-Falefa, who turns 27 next week, fills the hole the Yankees had at shortstop after they moved Gleyber Torres off the position late last season and spent much of the offseason trying to find a replacement.

“The thing I can do and bring every day is my heart,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I’m gonna play as hard as I can every day and that’s all you can ask for. I’m excited to be here.”