Yankees shake up lineup again for Game 3 of ALCS against Astros

The Yankees’ wild postseason lineup changes continued for Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday in The Bronx, with the team opting to get as many lefty hitters in there against Houston right-hander Cristian Javier, who no-hit them for seven innings earlier in the season at the Stadium.

Matt Carpenter was back at the DH spot for the Yankees on Saturday. Getty Images

Oswaldo Cabrera was back at shortstop for the Yankees’ Game 3 against the Astros. USA TODAY Sports

Matt Carpenter, who has struck out in all seven plate appearances he’s had this postseason since coming back from a fractured left foot, was back at DH and switch-hitting Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop, meaning Giancarlo Stanton had to play spacious left field at the Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza were on the bench.

Along with Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot, the Yankees started Game 3 with three left-handed hitters.