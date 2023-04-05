Yankees’ series-opener against Orioles postponed

The Yankees game against the Orioles scheduled for Thursday in Baltimore was postponed due to a forecast of “severe inclement weather,” the Orioles announced on Wednesday.

The game will be made up on Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Michael King has started the season with two subpar outings and diminished velocity on his four-seam fastball after missing the second half of last year following elbow surgery.

Asked prior to Wednesday’s game if he was concerned about the right-hander’s health, Aaron Boone paused and said “He feels great. [Is there] any concern? Maybe, but I do believe he’s healthy. I do think it’s a mechanical, timing thing.”





Thursday’s Yankees-Orioles game in Baltimore has been postponed. AP

Boone said it was “something to pay attention to,” but also noted that King is throwing his two-seamer at it’s normal speed, which would point to a potential mechanical issue with the four-seamer.

“I think it’s gonna be something very subtle,” Boone said of possible mechanical issues that may have led to King having allowed eight hits and a walk in three innings, while striking out four.

There is also the chance of a dead arm, especially since King began season preparation earlier than most pitchers coming off last year’s injury.





Aaron Boone says Yankees pitcher Michael King is healthy. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

As expected, Aaron Hicks wasn’t in Wednesday’s lineup, but the issue of the outfielder’s harsh treatment by the Yankee Stadium crowd on multiple occasions this season remained a topic of conversation.

“We talked a little bit about it [Tuesday] night,’’ Boone said of his chat with Hicks after the outfielder drew the wrath of the fans again following another hitless game. “I do think he’s past that part of it. I kind of believe that. He knows that’s coming.”

Hicks, coming off two straight subpar seasons, is 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts this year.

“I think now, you’re at the start of the season and guys get their firsts [hits and RBIs] and get into the rhythm of the season,’’ Boone said. “I do feel he’s had mostly competitive at-bats up there.”





Aaron Hicks was booed by Yankees fans Monday night. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Starting Thursday, the Yankees play their next six games on the road, which could serve Hicks well, but Boone seemed confident it’s not an issue.

“I think he’s through that phase where it could be a little overwhelming and uncomfortable,’’ Boone said. “He just wants to move forward… The biggest thing is to control the moment and [go] pitch-by-pitch. I feel like he did a good job of that the last two weeks of spring training.”

Now that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has added the outfield to his resume, he said he’s going to have to start getting used to the dimensions of all the road stadiums the Yankees go to starting Thursday at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

“[Batting practice] isn’t going to be about me hitting and taking grounders much anymore,’’ Kiner-Falefa said. “I’ll mostly be shagging fly balls.”

Carlos Rodon (left forearm strain) was scheduled to face hitters for the first time on Wednesday. Luis Severino, out with a strained right lat, played catch again Wednesday and will travel with the team to Baltimore. Boone said the right-hander may throw his first bullpen session over the weekend since the injury.

Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) played catch for the first time on Wednesday and reported no issues.

Boone called the difference in DJ LeMahieu’s performance at the plate this season compared to the latter part of last year “night and day.”

“He was a shell of himself at the end of last season,’’ Boone said of the right foot fracture that kept LeMahieu out of the playoffs.

And they want to keep him healthy, which is why Boone has stressed to LeMahieu to take care of his foot in the training room before it may become an issue.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is to make sure he’s getting the soft tissue work done, even when he’s feeling good,’’ Boone said.