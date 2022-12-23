Yankees’ search for left fielder hits Michael Conforto snag

The Yankees have one less left field option to choose from.

Michael Conforto, who was on the Yankees’ radar, is headed to the Giants after agreeing to a two-year, $36 million contract, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed Friday.

The move comes after the Giants struck out with Aaron Judge – and then Carlos Correa.

Conforto is coming off right shoulder surgery that cost him all of last season. He still found himself in demand, thanks to a hot market for lefty-hitting outfielders.

The 29-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Mets and also drew interest this offseason from the Rangers and Cubs.

He’ll be able to opt out after this season.

There is some question about how much Conforto will be able to play the outfield, so he wouldn’t have been an ideal fit in The Bronx, since the Yankees already have Giancarlo Stanton at DH.

The Yankees may not have what the Pirates are asking for Bryan Reynolds in a trade. Getty Images

They are looking for a regular left fielder to play alongside Judge in right and Harrison Bader in center.

“It’s an [area] we’d like to improve if we can, but if we can’t, we’ll go with what we have,’’ general manager Brian Cashman said this week. “It’s been more of a challenge to solve.”

Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera are two in-house options, but Hicks has been a mess at the plate and has had trouble staying healthy, and Cabrera is far more valuable in a multi-position role.

Aaron Boone said he was looking for Stanton to also be an option in the field, although not in left at Yankee Stadium.

“I see him more in right field in our ballpark when Judge needs a DH day,’’ Boone said. “Physically, he’s in a space where hopefully he’s playing the outfield in spurts all year long… I hope he’s in position all year where he’s at least getting some regular looks in the field.”

Stanton, though, was limited throughout the second half of last season by leg issues and hasn’t played more than 38 games in the outfield since 2018.

The trade market remains a possibility, with Minnesota’s Max Kepler someone to keep an eye on, as well as Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds.

Max Kepler could be a trade option if the Yankees are willing to go that route. Getty Images

Reynolds requested a trade this offseason, but sources have said the asking price is steep and includes a top pitching prospect, which is something the Yankees don’t have.

There’s also the fact the switch-hitting Reynolds saw his production drop last season with the Pirates.