Yankees’ rotation continues slide as Jameson Taillon gets knocked around

BALTIMORE — For a second straight night, the Yankees starting pitcher didn’t get past the third inning.

Jameson Taillon’s slide continued Friday, as he allowed a pair of runs in just 2 ²/₃ innings in a 7-6 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. He gave up a season-high three walks and now has a 6.09 ERA in his last nine starts.

The rotation helped carry the Yankees for much of the first half, but Luis Severino recently went down with a strained lat and Domingo German struggled in Severino’s place on Thursday in Houston.

Taillon had been hurt by the home run recently, having given up six in his previous three outings, but on Friday, it was a lack of command that did him in.

The right-hander said he wasn’t able to put batters away when he got to two strikes, and manager Aaron Boone called it “a struggle.’’

“He didn’t have his command, which was uncharacteristic,” Boone said.

With less than two weeks to go until the trade deadline, the Yankees are in the market for a starting pitcher, and the rotation’s recent performance figures to only strengthen that pursuit.

Jameson Taillon reacts as he’s pulled during the Yankees’ win over the Orioles. AP

Aroldis Chapman couldn’t follow up the solid showing he had against the Astros on Thursday when he entered in the seventh inning Friday.

Chapman gave up a walk, a single and two wild pitches before Anthony Santander ended his night with a three-run homer, the second allowed by the left-hander in his last three appearances.

“I hate to shine a positive light, but it’s close,’’ Boone said of Chapman’s stuff. “He had a tough night [Friday] and ran out of steam.”

Aroldis Chapman pitches on Friday during the Yankees’ win over the Orioles. AP

But Boone said he thought Chapman’s fastball was effective.

“It’s tough right now for him,’’ Boone said. “From what we’ve seen the last three weeks, it’s in there. We’ve got to pull it out.”

The Yankees may have another catching option soon.

Ben Rortvedt, who was part of the package the Yankees received in the trade that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota in exchange for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, had his rehab assignment moved from High-A Hudson Valley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Rortvedt arrived at spring training in Tampa with a preexisting oblique injury and then hurt his left knee, which required surgery in May. He has played in six games so far and didn’t hit at the major league level in a stint with the Twins last season, but the Yankees see promise in his left-handed bat and believe he is a strong pitch-framer.

They’ve already been able to find more life in Jose Trevino’s bat than he showed in Texas, which resulted in the catcher making an All-Star team for the first time this season.

While Trevino has been solid since his arrival in The Bronx, Kyle Higashioka has struggled this season, but the Yankees still value his experience in game-calling and believe he can find the power he’s displayed at the plate at times in years prior.

Taillon said the chalk lines of the batters box were painted wrong, which is why the umpires spoke to Boone and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde early in the game and then kicked dirt over them.