Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera working at first base now

With the Yankees down two first basemen, they are giving one of their most versatile young players a shot at the position.

Oswaldo Cabrera, who has already started games at right field, shortstop, third base and second base since making his MLB debut last month, spent time working at first base on Friday afternoon with infield coach Travis Chapman.

Cabrera has never played a game at first base in his professional career, but with DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo on the injured list, the Yankees came to the rookie in the last few days and told him they wanted to get him some practice time there. The 23-year-old was up for the challenge.

“Obviously Oswaldo is a pretty talented defender, but we want to have that option over there, see what it looks like, get him some reps over there just in case something comes up here over the next week where we see an avenue there,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Rays.

When asked if Cabrera would be an emergency option or a potential regular starter, Boone said, “We’ll see.”

Oswaldo Cabrera Robert Sabo

Though LeMahieu will be out for at least the next week, the Yankees were still waiting to find out on Friday afternoon if Rizzo would be cleared to begin ramping up after he experienced headaches from the epidural he recently received for his back issues.

The Yankees started Marwin Gonzalez (0-for-4) at first base for the third straight game Friday against the Rays while Ronald Guzman and, to a lesser extent Miguel Andujar, are their other options at the position.

Cabrera has looked smooth defensively wherever he has played for the Yankees, including right field, where he had not played before this season.

“He’s smart, he’s able to slow the game down for a younger player,” Boone said. “Plays the game with a lot of poise, with a lot of confidence. We’ve already thrown him into some unique situations as a rookie player and he’s handled them superbly. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he went over there and handled himself well.”

Cabrera used Gonzalez’s first-base mitt on Friday, but had plans to get his own soon.

“I think it’s different, way different than the other positions I play,” Cabrera said. “But it’s just about [getting] reps every day, to practice and see the game.”

Giancarlo Stanton (foot) was out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game Friday, but pinch-hit for a second straight game, grounding out in the sixth inning. Boone said he was hopeful Stanton could return to the lineup at some point this weekend.

If everything goes according to plan, Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, likely with Double-A Somerset.

The center fielder, who last played on June 26 (for the Cardinals), will need at least a week’s worth of rehab games, according to Boone.

That would leave Bader with, at most, two weeks of MLB games before entering the postseason.

Before the game Friday, the Yankees placed Jose Trevino on the paternity list and recalled Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rortvedt had yet to make his Yankees debut after being part of the blockbuster trade in March with the Twins. When he joined the Yankees in spring training, he had a strained oblique (leading to their trade for Trevino) and then had arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in May.

Josh Donaldson is expected to return from the paternity list on Saturday.