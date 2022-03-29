Yankees’ Ronald Guzman could add depth, pop at Triple-A

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Monday:

Texas slugger

Ronald Guzman, who is in camp on a minor league deal, went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs in Monday’s 11-7 win over the Tigers. The former Rangers first baseman could provide depth with some pop at Triple-A.

Wild but effective

Aroldis Chapman’s first pitch Monday was a 94 mph fastball that sailed to the backstop. But the Yankees closer settled in from there, working a 1-2-3 inning, including a strikeout of Javy Baez.

Caught my eye

Gleyber Torres smacked the first pitch of the game over the fence in right-center field for his second home run of the spring. After tweaking his mechanics with hitting coach Dillon Lawson, Torres is 8-for-19 in Grapefruit League play.

Tomorrow’s schedule

Clarke Schmidt will get the start against Aaron Nola and the Phillies in a 1:05 p.m. game at Steinbrenner Field.