Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio put on 15-day IL with shoulder injury

CLEVELAND — Ron Marinaccio had emerged as the latest dependable arm out of the Yankees’ bullpen, but the right-hander will be sidelined after he was put on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The move came after Marinaccio felt some discomfort during another standout performance in the 13-4 win over the Guardians to open the Yankees’ doubleheader sweep Saturday. Marinaccio entered the game to replace Aroldis Chapman with the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh and retired all three batters he faced.

But his velocity was down, and now he has been shut down after experiencing what manager Aaron Boone called a “dead arm.”

It’s an ill-timed potential setback for the 27-year-old, who said his shoulder hadn’t been right in about a week.

“That’s kind of part of wanting to push through it, knowing my situation as well, trying to battle and stick on the roster,’’ Marinaccio said.

Ron Marinaccio AP

His results remained strong.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 22, Marinaccio has made 13 appearances, tossed 15 ¹/₃ scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and eight walks.

“We were going to try to push through it,’’ Marinaccio said of the discomfort. “But at this point of my career and where we are right now in a little bit of a stretch… where I’d kind of have to push through it and throw multiple times. I think we’re just going to play it safe.”

Prior to the injury announcement, Boone said Marinaccio had “earned more and more of a role and is taking advantage of some opportunities.”

To make room for Chapman upon his return from the IL on Friday, the Yankees placed Miguel Castro on the paternity list, so they will have to make another roster move when Castro gets back.

Matt Carpenter was in the lineup for the first time in over a week for the first game of the doubleheader, but the lack of playing time didn’t hurt him, as he homered twice.

He now has eight homers since joining the Yankees in May. Those eight homers have come in just 51 plate appearances after Carpenter went deep seven times in 418 plate appearances over the previous two seasons with the Cardinals.

“When the guy gets to play he just hits homers,’’ Aaron Hicks said. “It’s impressive.”

Carpenter signed with the Yankees after he requested his release from the Rangers. He spent the first month-plus of the season with their Triple-A affiliate following an offseason in which Carpenter dedicated himself to regaining the swing that had made him an All-Star with the Cardinals.

Despite his confidence, Carpenter said, “I wouldn’t have imagined it to be like it has.”

He pointed to having improved his bat path, allowing his swing to remain in the strike zone longer.

The results have been dramatic.

“You’re seeing a rejuvenated guy,’’ Boone said.

But because the Yankees aren’t interested in playing him in the outfield on a regular basis, there’s no room for him in the everyday lineup.

Asked about getting him more playing time, Boone said: “We’ll see. It’s tough when we’re all healthy and going. And I love having that bullet off the bench, too.”

But Carpenter has been less effective as a pinch-hitter.

He’s 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and four walks in that role, which helps explain why he entered Saturday in a 1-for-12 funk with five strikeouts in his 16 plate appearances since a two-homer, three-RBI game against the Cubs on June 12.

On Saturday, he started the opener at first base, with DJ LeMahieu at third, but he didn’t play in the nightcap, which the Yankees won 6-1.

Joey Gallo snapped an 0-for-26 skid with a leadoff single to right to lead off the third inning of the nightcap. … Domingo German is scheduled for another rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

— Additional reporting by Greg Joyce