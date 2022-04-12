Yankees relying on same risky lineup formula to win AL East

The Yankees lose more than the central tenet of their offense when they do not hit homers in bulk, particularly at home. They lose whatever dribs and drabs remain of mystique and aura.

Even with Kyle Higashioka the primary catcher and Isiah Kiner-Falefa the main shortstop as attempts to address overall defense, the Yankees’ offense remains about dynamite rather than dynamism. Their attack goes as far as the ball off the bat. In the first four games of the season, they scored, in order, six, four, three and no runs, and hit in those games three, two, none and none homers.

The games in which they homered, they won. In those they didn’t, they lost. It was just four games, but it was familiar to last season, when the Yankees spent a season — often futilely — searching for big hits that did not go over the fence.

The Yankees through four games of 2022 were 10-for-61 with men on base, 5-for-25 with runners in scoring position and hitless in 11 at-bats with two out and runners in scoring position.

Again, it was just four games, not even 3 percent of the season. But that was the battle cry last year in April and May and … By the time, the Yankees finally appreciated they were too right-handed, too unathletic, too homer dependent, too strikeout heavy, they had to flush a bunch of organizational depth to obtain Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. And even that did not solve the problem, in part because Gallo was just the lefty Gary Sanchez — all or mainly nothing.

That they still won 92 games and were a wild card — owed much to a bunch of pitching blessings, especially from the bullpen, and a winning organizational culture. But what was lost was any lingering fear and dread felt by opponents, especially in Yankee Stadium. No opponent, specifically divisional foes, comes to The Bronx these days intimidated by the place or the lineup.

The Blue Jays emphasized that in 2021 by winning eight of 10 games at Yankee Stadium. Alek Manoah started twice last year in New York, including his May 27 major league debut. Toronto won both games, with the young righty holding the Yankees to one homer and three runs in 11 ²/₃ innings. Manoah then shut out the Yanks for six innings Monday in the Blue Jays’ first game and win in New York this year, a 3-0 triumph. The Blue Jays have outscored the Yankees 48-23 in the 11 Bronx games since the beginning of last year.

There is a sense, which has blossomed from the offseason through spring to now, that this might be Toronto’s year. And the Blue Jays’ ability to win in The Bronx has great value. Because if you are going to win the AL East, two factors have become evident: You better win the division games and you better destroy the Orioles.

In the past three full seasons (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020), three different teams have won the AL East. The division champ each time had a winning record against every other AL East team and treated Baltimore like a punching bag. The 2018 Red Sox were 52-24 in the division and 16-3 vs. the Orioles; the 2019 Yankees were 54-22 and 17-2; and the 2021 Rays were 51-25 and 18-1.

Baltimore was a combined 6-51 in those games. Would a Triple-A team have done worse? Were the Orioles even a Triple-A team? Are they better than that this season as they continue on a rebuilding plan without end?

The Yankees were 2-2 this year against the AL East going into Tuesday against the Blue Jays. After completing a four-game series with Toronto, the Yanks will go on the road for the first time, beginning with three at Camden Yards. The Yanks’ 11-8 record against Baltimore last year was the worst in the division.

It is hard to see how they would win the AL East for just the second time in a decade if the offense does not return among the leaders in runs scored. They were 19th in the majors last year while the Rays, Jays and Red Sox finished 2-3-4. The inability to score consistently led to one close game after another and an extreme burden on the pitching. The bullpen, in particular, proved deep and formidable, and held up to allow the Yanks to narrowly (by one game) hold off Toronto for the final wild-card spot.

But that is a dangerous formula to try again in 2022 — to simply hope one relief link in the chain after another continues to excel and stay healthy. The Rays, who have won the past two AL East titles, Red Sox and Blue Jays are all formidable again. It is fine that the Yankees went for better defense and better balance by moving out Sanchez and moving in a few glove-first components. But the lineup is still filled with enough pedigree that they should expect to be able to score with any opponent.

Four games does not a season make. But for these Yankees, considering last season, it was terrible four-shadowing.