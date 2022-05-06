Yankees-Rangers opener postponed due to rain

The Yankees returned home to a washout.

The club’s series opener against the Rangers on Friday in The Bronx has been postponed by rain.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, with the first game beginning at 1:35 p.m. The second game will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The first game will be broadcast by Prime Video — which was supposed to air Friday’s game — with the second game on YES Network.

Friday’s Yankees game will be made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. Bill Kostroun

Tickets for Friday’s game will not be valid for Sunday’s doubleheader. They can be exchanged for tickets to a similar regular-season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability.

Gerrit Cole was set to get the ball Friday night for the Yankees, who have won 11 of their last 12 games. Saturday’s forecast also calls for rain, though both the Yankees and Rangers have an off day on Monday if it is needed for another makeup. This is Texas’ only trip to The Bronx this season.