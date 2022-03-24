Rachel Balkovec

Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec has big bruise around eye

by

Rachel Balkovec revealed the bruise resulting from her spring training workout injury. 

Balkovec — the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons’ manager, and baseball’s first female manager with an affiliated team — was struck in the face by a batted ball during a workout Tuesday, forcing her to miss the Tarpons’ home opener Thursday. 

Rachel Balkovec was injured during a Yankees spring training workout.
Corey Sipkin, Instagram / rachel.balkovec

The accident left a significant bruise surrounding Balkovec’s left eye. She posted a photo of the injury on her Instagram Thursday. 

“Well I *DID* have several modeling contracts lined up, but this put a wrench in those plans,” Balkovec captioned the post. “Thanks for all of the messages- Just feeling extremely lucky, and also like I’ll never throw side flips again for the rest of eternity. 

“This is why you have to live your life in a way that you’re okay leaving it at any moment. Not a minute to waste being, thinking or playing small.” 

After the injury, she shared a message with her team, telling them “worthy endeavors come with risk.” 

“All things considered, I feel very fortunate,” Balkovec said in a statement about the incident. “The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not expect this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season.”

