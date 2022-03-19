Yankees prospect Hayden Wesneski pitches three strong innings

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training on Friday:

Baseball is back

The Yankees played their first spring training game after a 99-day lockout and started right-handed prospect Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, coming off a solid 2021 season, pitched three strong innings and opened eyes with a nasty slider.

Center of attention

Ender Inciarte, in camp on a minor league deal to perhaps win a fourth outfielder spot, lost a ball in the sun in center on a Cole Tucker triple. He also went 0-for-3. Brett Gardner remains unsigned.

Caught my eye

Anthony Volpe wore No. 70 in his first Grapefruit League game, the same jersey number worn by Derek Jeter in the spring of 1995. It’s not the first, nor will it be the last, comparison between the two shortstops.

Saturday’s schedule

The Yankees visit the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium. Josh Donaldson is scheduled to play in his first Grapefruit League game as a Yankee and Oswald Peraza — who could work his way into the shortstop mix at some point later this season — is also expected to make the trip.

— Additional reporting by Joel Sherman