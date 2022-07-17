Yankees ‘probably’ will shut down Luis Severino for two weeks

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday Luis Severino will “probably” be shut down for just two weeks with the low grade lat strain that landed the right-hander on the injured list this past week.

That timeline could be shortened depending on how Severino feels.

That would be good news for Severino and the Yankees, since he missed much of the 2019 season after suffering a Grade 2 lat strain in April 2019.

Boone said he hadn’t put together his full rotation for after the All-Star break, but Jordan Montgomery and Jameson Taillon would likely start the doubleheader in Houston on Thursday.

Whenever Severino’s spot comes up, Domingo German figures to slide in after another he made solid rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“[German] could potentially slot in for a start after the break,’’ Boone said before the Yankees’ 14-1 blowout win over the Red Sox at the Stadium.

Luis Severino Robert Sabo

But the manager also left open the possibility of using German in a long-reliever role now that the right-hander has recovered from the right shoulder impingement that sidelined him during the spring.

German has been built up to throw about 80 pitches if the Yankees choose to start him in the second half.

The news was not quite as encouraging for Miguel Castro, who was sent to the 15-day IL on Saturday with a strained right shoulder.

Boone said Castro would be shut down for up to four weeks, although he’d be reevaluated in two weeks and that timeline could change.

Rather than calling up a pitcher to take Castro’s spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled speedy outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A.

Boone added Tyler Wade, recently acquired in a trade with the Angels after he was designated for assignment, was not a consideration to be brought up.

Since they called up Locastro instead of a pitcher, the Yankees were somewhat shorthanded in the bullpen, but Ryan Weber pitched three scoreless innings in their 14-1 rout of the Red Sox at the Stadium to pick up his first career save.

After initially indicating he wanted to participate in the Home Run Derby, Giancarlo Stanton said he’s choosing to sit it out the Monday exhibition in order to get some rest prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

“Our schedule has been crazy and we have a short break as it is,’’ Stanton told The Post’s Ian O’Connor.

“And then it’s going to be two days less for me, so I just need the time to rest. … I’ll enjoy Monday and watch and play Tuesday and get back into it.’’

A drone flew above the outfield seats at the Stadium during the game. A team spokesman said they were aware of it and the NYPD is investigating.

Even with right-hander Nick Pivetta on the mound Saturday for the Red Sox, Joey Gallo and his lefty bat were out of the lineup.

Asked if he considered giving the struggling Gallo a few days off in a row in an effort to get him out of his year-long funk as a Yankee, Boone noted he has given the outfielder back-to-back days off on several occasions.

“But also, he’s a big part of this team and we want him to keep grinding through it,’’ Boone said. “Hopefully the [All-Star] break will serve him well and let him exhale a little bit.”

In his past five games, Gallo is 1-for-12 with four walks and six strikeouts, part of a 21-game stretch in which he has gone just 4-for-55 with a pair of extra-base hits, three RBIs, 14 walks and 27 strikeouts since June 18.

The Yankees went with Matt Carpenter — who hit two three-run homers and drove in seven runs — in right field, with Aaron Hicks in left, Aaron Judge in center and Giancarlo Stanton at DH.

DJ LeMahieu has hit plenty of singles lately. He is 15-for-49 (.306) in his past 13 games, but he doesn’t have an extra-base hit during that stretch. … Josh Donaldson was back in the lineup at third base on Saturday and drove in a run after he pinch-hit during the loss Friday night. Donaldson suffered a split fingernail when he was drilled in the right hand by a pitch on Thursday.