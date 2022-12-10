Yankees preparing offer to Carlos Rodon in battle with Giants

The battle for left-hander Carlos Rodon – the top remaining free agent starter – may come down to yet another competition between New York and San Francisco (though there are believed to be a few other teams in the mix, as well).

The Yankees are preparing to make an offer to Rodon, their top remaining target, and seem hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic, which shouldn’t come as a surprise the way this winter has gone. The Yankees beat out the Giants (who also are pursuing Rodon) for their own superstar Aaron Judge, and the Mets kept Brandon Nimmo, also preventing him from going to San Francisco.

Carlos Rodon AP

Though the Yankees liked Rodon from the start, Judge is partly behind this pursuit, as he told managing partner Hal Steinbrenner upon agreeing to his $360 million deal that he would like to see a couple of improvements. The Yankees would love to please Judge, who took less money than he could have gotten in San Diego or presumably San Francisco, which set the number with that very offer but presumably could have gone higher.

This case is a little different, as Rodon in 2022 was a Giant, where he thrived, posting a 2.88 ERA and registering 237 strikeouts over 178 innings, while leading the league among qualifiers with 12 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.25 FIP. But Rodon – who celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday, is a Miamian, and the Yankees seem to believe they have a decent or better chance here, too.

Several other teams have been linked to Rodon, including the Rangers, Dodgers, Orioles and Twins, and the Red Sox and Cardinals are among other teams surveying the pitching market. Other top starters remaining on the market include Kodai Senga, Chris Bassitt, Nate Eovaldi and Ross Stripling, with Rodon, Bassitt and Eovaldi all having the qualifying offer attached.

Giants baseball president Farhan Zaidi correctly suggested at the start of the winter that it isn’t always easy to lure players to San Francisco unless they are from the Bay Area; they did sign for $43.5M over three years outfielder Mitch Haniger who is from San Jose, and brought back Joc Peterson, who’s from Palo Alto, Calif. Judge is from Linden, Calif., two hours away.