Yankees placing early emphasis on MLB rule changes

TAMPA — The rule changes coming to Major League Baseball this season have been an early emphasis during Yankees camp, but on Saturday afternoon, they will begin to feel a lot more real.

The Yankees will get their first live taste of the pitch clock, restricted shifts and bigger bases in their Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. The Yankees have used an umpire the last three days during live batting practice to get a better feel for the enforcement of the pitch clock, but it will take on another level once game action begins.

“I think these last few days, grateful for the umpires that have come out here and helped us out in that regard,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday. “I think it’s been really valuable. It’s sparked more conversation around it. But now to get to start applying it in-game, obviously will serve us well. Important to get that going.”

Non-roster invitee Tyler Danish, a right-handed reliever, is scheduled to start the game on the mound for the Yankees, while Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera and prospect Jasson Dominguez will be among the position players who will likewise be on the clock in the batters’ box.





Aaron Boone watches practice on Feb. 24. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post





Tyler Danish is set top start the Yankees’ Grapefruit League opener . Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

The game will also be another step in setting a few competitions in motion, with Kiner-Falefa starting at shortstop and Cabrera in left field. Boone said spring training results will be “part of the cake … but certainly not even close to a lot of it.”

“I think you see a guy perform well, that matters,” Boone said. “But in spring training, you’re gonna find yourself in different circumstances where you’re facing maybe a veteran guy that’s getting his work in, maybe you’re facing a guy that’s a little further ahead in being ready for the season. Who you’re facing on a given day, when you’re coming into the game. So it’s something, and it matters, but it’s just part of it.”

The Yankees held a shorter workout Friday at Steinbrenner Field, leaving the afternoon open for a team bonding event at PopStroke, a mini golf course designed by Tiger Woods.

“We split up guys, especially I think it’s good for some of the younger guys to be around some of our veteran players in a relaxed setting,” Boone said. “Our veteran guys do a really good job of incorporating them and making them feel at home anyway. But this is one of those things in a non-work environment where you can kind of let your hair down a little bit and have some fun.”

Among the other notable names on the travel roster for the game Saturday: RHP Randy Vasquez, RHP Greg Weissert, 3B/1B Andres Chaparro, OF Estevan Florial and OF Everson Pereira.