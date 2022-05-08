Yankees place Tim Locastro on IL, call up Estevan Florial

The Yankees’ best speed threat has been sidelined.

Outfielder Tim Locastro went on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left latissimus dorsi (back) strain. The Yankees called up Estevan Forial as his replacement, serving as the 27th man for Sunday’s doubleheader against the Rangers in The Bronx.

Tim Locastro Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Estevan Florial Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Reliever Ron Marinaccio also got called up to provide bullpen depth as the Yankees begin a stretch of 23 games in 22 days.

Locastro was 4-for-5 in stolen bases this season as the Yankees’ top pinch-running threat. Florial was 8-for-9 in stolen bases this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while batting .272 with a .792 OPS.