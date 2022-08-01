Yankees place Luis Severino in 60-day IL

Luis Severino’s status took a drastic turn on Monday.

Shortly after the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas from the A’s, the team announced Severino — sidelined with a strained lat — was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The righty began the throwing portion of his rehab assignment on Monday, but is now ineligible to return before mid-September.

Luis Severino won’t be eligible to return to the Yankees until mid-September. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Out with the injury since mid-July, Severino was initially placed on the 15-day IL with manager Aaron Boone saying he would “probably” be shut down for just two weeks with the low grade strain.

Now, the Yankees will likely build him back up as a starter with the option to have him take another turn as a postseason reliever.

The setback is the latest in injury blows for the 28-year-old. He dealt with rotator cuff inflammation and the Grade 2 lat strain before a late-season return in 2019. The following season he underwent Tommy John surgery, and his 2021 campaign was delayed by a groin strain and then shoulder tightness.