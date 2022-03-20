Yankees pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk has strong outing

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training on Saturday:

Pitching in

For a second straight day, the Yankees started a pitching prospect who is not on the 40-man roster, but could play a role this season. After Hayden Wesneski pitched well Friday, lefty Ken Waldichuk retired the first six batters he faced — most of whom figure to be in Baltimore’s regular lineup — before faltering in the third inning.

Running out of time

Miguel Andujar started in left field and went 0-for-3. And while it is early in camp, the regular season isn’t far away and Andujar needs to distinguish himself at some point to draw interest from other teams.

Caught my eye

It’s another spring in which the Orioles haven’t made any significant roster upgrades on a team that went 52-110 last season to finish in last place in the AL East for the fourth time in five years.

Sunday’s schedule

The Yankees will host their first home game of the spring, when the Tigers visit Steinbrenner Field at 1:05 p.m. Luis Severino is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut after missing much of the last two seasons before his return late in 2021.