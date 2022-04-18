Yankees pitching bust Andrew Heaney thriving with Dodgers

A move back west seems to have reinvigorated Andrew Heaney.

Heaney was given repeated chances in the Yankees rotation last season despite giving up clusters of runs. The lefty gave up 13 runs in 35 innings in his 12 appearances with the Yankees, recording a 7.32 ERA. Including his stats from his time with the Angels earlier in 2021, Heaney gave up 29 homers in 129.2 innings with a 5.82 ERA.

However, with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old has yet to give up an earned run in the 10 1/3 innings he’s thrown so far in 2022. A small sample size, but more impressive than anything fans witnessed in The Bronx a season ago. Pitching against the Reds Sunday, Heaney’s fastball and newly found slider were instrumental as he struck out 11 in six shutout innings, allowing just one hits and three walks in a 9-1 win.

“I had a good feel for the fastball and the slider, and that’s what we went with for the most part,” Heaney said. “I think (my) confidence has grown with that breaking ball. You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself, but I’m getting more confident with that, and it’s a good feeling.”

In his 10.1 innings with the Dodgers so far, Andrew Heaney has yet to give up an earned run. Getty Images

So far this season, Heaney’s walked three batters and allowed four hits in two starts for the World Series favorites. In his Dodgers debut against the Twins last Tuesday, he pitched into the fifth inning and the only run he allowed was unearned.

“It was just really good to see him build on that last outing,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “[Sunday] it was really fun to watch. He was in complete command.”

Sunday marked Heaney’s 15th career start with at least 10 strikeouts. He signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Dodgers in November.