Yankees pitcher on IL with lat strain

After a half-season of good health, Luis Severino has landed back on the injured list.

The Yankees placed Severino on the 15-day IL Thursday with a “low-grade lat strain,” a day after the right-hander pulled himself after a two-inning start.

Severino’s velocity was down in Wednesday’s outing, causing concern. He said after the game his shoulder was getting tighter throughout the night as he could not get loose.

In April of 2019, Severino was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain, which came on the heels of rotator cuff inflammation. He did not return to the Yankees until September that season.

While Thursday’s diagnosis appears to be less serious than the 2019 version, it remains to be seen how long Severino will be out.

Wednesday marked Severino’s 16th start of the season, to go with a 3.45 ERA across 86 innings. The Yankees were already monitoring his workload since he threw only 18 innings combined over the last three seasons.

Luis Severino after the second inning of Wednesday’s Yankees game before he left with an injury. Robert Sabo

Ryan Weber was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Severino’s spot on the active roster, providing them depth in the bullpen after it had to cover eight innings on Wednesday.

The Yankees won’t need a fifth starter until after the All-Star break, so they will go with the extra bullpen arm until then. Internal candidates to take Severino’s spot in the rotation include Domingo German – who is making another rehab start Friday at SWB – Clarke Schmidt and JP Sears.