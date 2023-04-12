Yankees overcome controversial start to beat Guardians

CLEVELAND – After two quick, relatively normal games between the Yankees and Guardians to open the series, the rubber match on Wednesday went off the rails.

The end result was a Yankees comeback 4-3 win with Oswaldo Cabrera driving in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to secure their fourth series victory in as many tries.

But the game got off to a bizarre start in which Aaron Boone was ejected in the bottom of the first inning for arguing a controversial replay review that led to the Guardians scoring a pair of runs.

Second base umpire Larry Vanover, who made the call that was eventually overturned and also ejected Boone in the process, was later drilled in the head on a relay throw that knocked him out of the game in the fifth inning and allowed the Yankees to score an extra run during their comeback from a three-run deficit.

And who else but Franchy Cordero tied it all up with his fourth home run in his last five games, a 439-foot solo shot in the seventh inning.

Cabrera then delivered in the ninth, crushing a long single off Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase to score the winning run from second base.

Clay Holmes added one last dash of drama in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a batter and walking two more to load the bases with two outs.

But he struck out Amed Rosario to close it out.





Oswaldo Cabrera congratulates Franchy Cordero for his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan on April 12, 2023. AP

The game took a turn towards the wild side in the bottom of the first inning with four weakly hit fly balls against Clarke Schmidt.

Steven Kwan led off with a flare to center field that Aaron Hicks ran in and made a sliding attempt at but could not come up with the catch.

The very next batter, Amed Rosario, hit a nearly identical ball that Hicks did make a sliding grab on for the first out.

Jose Ramirez then hit a well-placed bloop down the left field line for a double that put runners on second and third.

Josh Naylor came up next and hit another flare to shallow center field that Hicks ran in to make a sliding attempt on.

He appeared to catch it and threw to second to double off Ramirez – with Vanover holding up his arm to signal the out – for what appeared to be an inning-ending play.





Aaron Boone gets ejected after arguing a controversial call in Yankees-Guardians game on April 13, 2023. AP

The Guardians did not appear to make any obvious signal to challenge the play within the 15 seconds they are allotted to do so, and their pitcher and catcher started to take the field before stopping as the umps began to huddle.

Boone came out of the Yankees dugout on four separate occasions to argue while the umpires were reviewing the play – he was tossed after his first visit, after some emphatic pointing and yelling – and it was eventually overturned after a lengthy delay.

The result of the play was an RBI single for Naylor, putting the Guardians up 1-0 with runners on the corners and one out.

With their new life, the Guardians tacked on another run in the bottom of the first inning before Schmidt was finally able to get out of it.

Schmidt gave up another run in the third inning on a solo home run from Rosario that made it 3-0.





Oswaldo Cabrera scores on a Kyle Higashioka hit against the Guardians. AP

After Anthony Volpe led off the game with a double off the left-field wall, Guardians rookie right-hander Peyton Battenfield went on to retire the next 13 Yankees in a row before Cabrera singled with one out in the fifth inning.

That sparked a rally in which Kyle Higashioka drove in the Yankees’ first run with a long single, with another run coming in when the relay throw hit Vanover and allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to race home from third.