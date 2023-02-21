Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera to get reps at multiple positions

TAMPA — As a man of many positions, Oswaldo Cabrera is in store for a busy spring.

Cabrera made a strong impression last season after he was called up in August, providing a jolt while starting games at five positions — right field, left field, shortstop, second base and third base.

A natural infielder who had never played a professional game in the outfield before last year, Cabrera now finds himself in competitions for playing time at shortstop and left field. That means the Yankees will face the challenge of getting him enough reps at multiple positions throughout camp.

“It’s undeniable how well he played in the outfield last year for us,” manager Aaron Boone said Monday. “So we need to keep that in play. But you also recognize that this guy is a very accomplished infielder. This guy can legit play the middle of the infield. That’s not to mention third, I’ll have him take some reps at first at some point.”

During the first full-squad workout Monday, with infielders and outfielders split up, Cabrera joined the infielders. He took most of his defensive work at shortstop before also taking some grounders at second base.





Oswaldo Cabrera fields a grounder at Yankees spring training on Feb. 20. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Aaron Hicks entered camp as the favorite to win the left-field job, but Cabrera could vie for playing time there, too. The switch hitter might be most valuable as a utility type, though, who can move around the field and spell other starters on a given day.

“I still consider him an infielder, especially when you can play in the middle of the diamond,” Boone said. “That said, he proved to us he can play the corners in the outfield and play it well.”

Ron Marinaccio faced hitters Monday for the first time this spring after spending the offseason building back strength from a stress reaction in his right shin that ended his season last year.

The reliever got an immediate test and aced it, striking out Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo (looking) and Giancarlo Stanton.





Ron Marinaccio pitches at Yankees spring training on Feb. 20. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Right-hander Jhony Brito, who could be next in line for starting pitching depth after Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt, threw three simulated innings.