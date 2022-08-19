Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera robs Blue Jays of home run in first start

The old adage that the ball will always find you when playing a new position came into play immediately Friday night for Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera.

Making his first career start in right field, Cabrera robbed Lourdes Gurriel of a home run with a leaping grab at the wall on the first pitch of Friday’s game against the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

Yankees right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera steals a home run from the Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the first inning Friday in New York. Robert Sabo/New York Post

Cabrera, who was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, had started the previous two games at third base and shortstop, respectively. He had collected his first two major-league hits in Thursday’s 9-2 loss to Toronto.

Cabrera had appeared in four games in the outfield, three in right, this season in the minors, but Aaron Boone already has been impressed by the 23-year-old Venezuelan’s defensive versatility.

“That’s who he’s been. Obviously he hasn’t played a ton of outfield games, just a handful of games down there in the minor leagues. But he’s done a lot of work out there,” Boone said before Friday’s game. “I think one of his strengths as a player is just his maturity and his clock and way about him. That’s always been one of his calling cards.

“That’s not to cheapen his skillset, because I think you see the way he moves around the infield and picks up a ground ball. He can really impact the ball, too. He’s turning himself into a really good player and I think he’s going to be a good player in this league for a long time. But the intangible things are really special with him.”

Before the Bleacher Creatures even had a chance to start their first-inning roll call tradition Friday night, Cabrera already had earned a standing ovation for bringing back Gurriel’s deep fly to right, pumping both arms and letting out a scream after making the highlight-reel catch.