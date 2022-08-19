Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera robs Blue Jays of home run in first start

Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera robs Blue Jays of home run in first start

by

The old adage that the ball will always find you when playing a new position came into play immediately Friday night for Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera.

Making his first career start in right field, Cabrera robbed Lourdes Gurriel of a home run with a leaping grab at the wall on the first pitch of Friday’s game against the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

Yankees right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera steals a home run from the Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the first inning Friday in New York.
Robert Sabo/New York Post

Cabrera, who was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, had started the previous two games at third base and shortstop, respectively. He had collected his first two major-league hits in Thursday’s 9-2 loss to Toronto.

Cabrera had appeared in four games in the outfield, three in right, this season in the minors, but Aaron Boone already has been impressed by the 23-year-old Venezuelan’s defensive versatility.

“That’s who he’s been. Obviously he hasn’t played a ton of outfield games, just a handful of games down there in the minor leagues. But he’s done a lot of work out there,” Boone said before Friday’s game. “I think one of his strengths as a player is just his maturity and his clock and way about him. That’s always been one of his calling cards.

“That’s not to cheapen his skillset, because I think you see the way he moves around the infield and picks up a ground ball. He can really impact the ball, too. He’s turning himself into a really good player and I think he’s going to be a good player in this league for a long time. But the intangible things are really special with him.”

Before the Bleacher Creatures even had a chance to start their first-inning roll call tradition Friday night, Cabrera already had earned a standing ovation for bringing back Gurriel’s deep fly to right, pumping both arms and letting out a scream after making the highlight-reel catch.